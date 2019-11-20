17-year-old shot and killed man in teen’s Fort Worth home, police say

A 17-year-old accused in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in the teen’s Fort Worth home was in custody Wednesday, according to jail records.

The suspect has been identified as Anthony Pacheco, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

Pacheco faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the killing of Ralph Cervantes Gonzalez of Fort Worth. Gonzalez died Nov. 11 at a local hospital several days after he was shot in the abdomen, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

Records show Gonzalez was shot on Nov. 3 at Pacheco’s home.

Police have not released any details on the motive.

Police responded to the shooting call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 3900 block of Avenue J.