Two Fort Worth men shot to death in separate homicides identified

Victims in two recent, but separate Fort Worth homicides have been identified by authorities.

No suspects have been arrested in the homicide cases.

Ralph Cervantes Gonzalez, 20, of Fort Worth, died Monday at a local hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday. He died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In this case, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 3900 block of Avenue J. At that location, Gonzalez was found and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Gang Enforcement officers are handling the investigation, according to a police incident report.

Police did not provide any other details on that shooting.

The other victim was Deriq Austin Tutt, 21, of Fort Worth, who was pronounced dead early Tuesday at a local hospital, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Tutt was killed Tuesday morning after he and another man got into a fight in a Fort Worth convenience store parking lot that ended in a shooting, police said.

The other man, whose name wasn’t released, fled the scene but was later found at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the men each occupied a car in the parking lot of the BeeZee Food Mart/Texaco convenience store in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail near Calmont Avenue, police said. The man who was killed was in a Chevy HHR, while the man who fled the scene was in a white Infiniti.

The men got into an altercation and shots were fired, police said.

Tutt, who was shot in the face, tried to drive away but lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.