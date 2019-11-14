Authorities identify 26-year-old suspect accused in west Fort Worth killing

A search continued Thursday for a 26-year-old Fort Worth man accused of shooting another man to death in a field in west Fort Worth in August.

Authorities are searching for Alfred Melton, who is accused in the killing of Ja’Waylon D. Gay on Aug. 5 in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail.

Fort Worth police identified Melton as a suspect in a department Facebook post about wanted criminals.

Gay, 24, was shot in the torso and died on the night of Aug. 5, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two police officers heard the shots that killed Gay.

The officers were on Las Vegas Trail when they heard shots at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 5. The officers approached a gas station and were directed by people in a parking lot toward a field at its south end, where they found Gay, according to a police report.

Gay was taken to local hospital and was pronounced dead within the hour.

Authorities did not release any further details on the investigation.