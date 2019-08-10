Crime
Authorities ID 24-year-old man fatally shot in west Fort Worth
Raw video from scene of fatal shooting outside Fort Worth laundromat
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot late Monday in a west Fort Worth field and later died.
Ja’Waylon Gay, 24, was shot in the torso, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Two police officers heard the shots that killed Gay, who lived in Fort Worth.
The officers were in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail when they heard shots at about 10 p.m. The officers approached a gas station and were directed by people in a parking lot toward a field at its south end, where they found Gay, according to a police report.
Gay was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and was pronounced dead within the hour.
Police had not announced any arrests in the case as of Saturday evening.
