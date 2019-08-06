Man dies of gunshot wounds after shooting in west Fort Worth

A man is dead after officers found him in a vacant lot in west Fort Worth Monday night with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Officers reportedly heard several gunshots around 10 p.m. in the area of Las Vegas Trail and Normandale Street. After officers found the man, he was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred outside of a laundromat, according to media reports.