Man killed in Fort Worth after altercation outside convenience store ends in shooting

A man was killed early Tuesday morning after he and another man got into an altercation in a Fort Worth convenience store parking lot that ended in a shooting, police said.

A man was killed early Tuesday morning after he and another man got into an altercation in a Fort Worth convenience store parking lot that ended in a shooting, police said.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, was shot at least once in the head and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, whose identity also wasn’t released, fled the scene but was later located at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He’s in stable condition.

Police didn’t announce any arrests in connection with the incident and didn’t immediately respond to a question about charges Tuesday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The men were each in a car when the altercation broke out, police said. The man who was killed was in a silver Chevy HHR while the man who fled the scene was in a white Infiniti.

Around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, the men got into an altercation and shots were fired, police said. The driver of the Chevy, who was shot in the head, tried to drive away but lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Officers arrived and the man was transported via ambulance to the hospital, police said. The other man had fled the scene.

He was later located at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.