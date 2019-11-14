Video of kidnapper Michael Webb’s confession: ‘I pushed the woman and grabbed’ girl

Inside a police interview room on Calvert Street just northwest of downtown, Michael Webb confessed to abducting an 8-year-old girl.

It was early on a Sunday morning in May, in the hours after Webb was arrested and the girl was found in his hotel room that Webb made his statement to investigators.

Early on, Webb was asked why he was there.

“A little girl,” he said. “That little girl.”

Webb made outrageous and incredible claims during the interview, including that he was paid to abduct and sexually assault a child, FBI Special Agent Chris Thompson has said. As the final witness at Webb’s trial in September, Thompson described video segments of the interview he conducted with Fort Worth Police Detective Amy Heise.

For two hours, Webb insisted a man named Nick promised him a $1,000 payment to kidnap the girl. Later, the suspect said that account was not true.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas released to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram excerpts of the interview recordings.

In one, an interrogator asks, “What did you say to scare her, Michael?”

“I told her if she said anything, that I would do something to her parents, and if I was in jail, I would have my friends do it,” Webb said as he cried.

In another video clip, Webb indicated that he scanned the area for witnesses before grabbing the girl.

“I scoped it out pretty good and, and I know I missed somebody, because when I pushed the woman and grabbed her, I heard somebody screaming,” he said.

A U.S. District Court jury deliberated for about 10 minutes before it found Webb guilty of kidnapping at the September trial. He was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.