Man who kidnapped girl from Ryan Place street in May sentenced to life in prison

A man who violently forced a girl from her mother’s side as they walked in Ryan Place and later sexually assaulted her was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Michael Webb had planned to be absent from the courtroom in downtown Fort Worth as a judge meted his punishment for the kidnapping conviction.

But U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, acting on a request from prosecutors, directed the U.S. Marshals Service to be certain Webb was present for the sentencing hearing.

A jury deliberated for about 10 minutes on Sept. 25 before it found Webb guilty of kidnapping.

Webb, who is 51, faced a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Chief among the several reasons the case was exceptional is that Webb and the 8-year-old girl were strangers.

Law enforcement officers and distressed civilians scanned the city for the kidnapper’s car for eight hours on a Saturday evening in May. The search began after Webb abducted the girl as she walked with her mother and ended when she was rescued from a third-floor hotel room early the next day. An image of Webb’s vehicle was recorded as it left the scene by a camera outside a house nearby.

Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, prosecuted the case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Aisha Saleem. It is unusual for the top federal law enforcement officer in any federal district to personally handle a case.

Webb was not in the courtroom during the core of his trial in late September. Before jury selection, Webb waived his right to be there.

Webb told O’Connor he had trial strategy disagreements with his attorneys, Federal Public Defenders John Stickney and Brook Antonio.

In his closing argument, Stickney urged jurors to set aside emotions stirred by testimony on the sexual assault and focus on what he described as the absence of evidence that Webb participated in interstate commerce during the crime. That is one of the elements the federal kidnapping statute requires.

Stickney told the jury that prosecutors had not proved that the WoodSpring Suites hotel in Forest Hill was involved in that sort of business activity or that Webb had used the internet on his cellphone to get directions to the hotel, as he said in a police interview.

The victim was walking with her mother on May 18 when Webb pulled her into a Ford Five Hundred registered to his mother.

Webb left his car, grabbed the girl and pushed her through the driver’s door into the passenger seat.

FBI Special Agent Chris Thompson was the trial’s final witness. He described video segments of an interview of Webb that he conducted with Fort Worth Police Detective Amy Heise.

The jury watched on video screens as Webb confessed.

Webb abducted the girl at about 6:30 p.m and arrived at the hotel at 8:30 p.m. He said the two hours in between were spent in the car in an empty parking lot.

About six hours after the victim was abducted, a Forest Hill police sergeant searched the bathroom, under the bed and in the refrigerator in Webb’s room. He left when he did not find the girl.

Webb had directed her to get inside a storage container and covered her with his dirty clothes.

On a second trip to the hotel, law enforcement officers again knocked on Webb’s door and twice used a ram before Webb opened it.