7 porn charges expected for Parker Co. man whose stepkids wereremoved from filthy home

A Parker County man already in jail on a charge of indecency with a child faces seven new charges of possession of child pornography, according to Parker County jail records.

In September, four of his stepchildren were removed from their home after authorities found them living in a mobile home on some property while their stepfather and mother lived in a separate camper trailer nearby, authorities said.

Parker County authorities did not release any information on the new charges against 20-year-old Colten Wayne Lackey.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler has said the children had been living in “disgraceful” conditions, sleeping in the middle of trash.

Lackey, the stepfather of the children, was booked into the Parker County Jail on Oct. 3 after authorities were tipped off about the children.

The kids’ mother, Amanda Nicole Fuller, 34, also was taken into custody last month and faces a charge of failure to report aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Authorities began an investigation in September after officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services removed the children from their home in the 5000 block of Upper Denton Road because of parental drug use, child neglect and poor living conditions, the sheriff said.

“These children will no longer have to live under the abusive, neglectful and awful conditions any longer,” Fowler said in an October news release. “They are now on the road to recovery.”

The children were placed in foster care, authorities said.

Armed with a search warrant, authorities entered the homes last month and discovered chained dogs along with two baggies of a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, one dozen cell phones, digital cameras, several laptops and computer discs.

Fuller and Lackey tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Their drug tests registered to the highest level detectable,” the sheriff said.

The dogs began receiving care last month at the Parker County animal shelter.

Fuller posted $5,000 bail a few days after her arrest.

Lackey remained in the Parker County Jail on Monday.