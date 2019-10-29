Trimble Tech teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

Albert Jason Robles, a teacher for the Fort Worth Independent School District, was arrested after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student and sexually assaulting a child under 17. The district has placed him on leave, a spokesman confirmed. Courtesy of Tarrant County inmate records

A Trimble Tech High School teacher is in custody after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Fort Worth Independent School district and Tarrant County jail records.

Albert Jason Robles has been placed on leave by the district, district spokesman Clint Bond said Tuesday morning. He was charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, indecency with a child with sexual contact and an improper relationship with a student, jail records show.

His name has vanished from the Trimble Tech staff page.

Bond said Tuesday morning he was unable to say anything else about the case.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Robles was arrested Thursday, according to jail records. Fort Worth police arrested him on the charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact and an improper relationship with a student, while Crowley police arrested him on the charge of sexual assault of a child under 17.

The bond for the sexual assault charge is $50,000, jail records show. The other two charges had $5,000 bonds.

Robles teaches animation and is the sponsor of the Trimble Tech Gamer X organization, according to KXAS-TV (Channel 5).