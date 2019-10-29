Denton officer shot, critically injured during traffic stop; two suspects also shot

A Denton officer was in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning after he was shot during a traffic stop, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire during the stop, police said, and two suspects who were later taken into custody were also shot. Star-Telegram archives

A Denton officer was in critical condition and two suspects were in custody Tuesday morning after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, police said.

The officer was reportedly in critical but stable condition in Medical City Arlington Tuesday morning. Backup officers on the scene returned fire at two suspects, injuring them, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately clear.

They were arrested and then transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police didn’t immediately describe the circumstances surrounding the shooting or which party fired first.

A Denton officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation around midnight in the 1800 block of West University Drive, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire during the stop and a Denton officer was struck.

The two suspects led Carrollton and Farmers Branch officers in a chase, according to Denton police, and the officers were eventually able to detain them. They were in custody Tuesday morning.

“The officer is currently at Medical City Denton and is in stable — critical but stable condition and is being operated on right now,” Assistant Chief Bobby Smith said during an early morning press conference. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family right now.”

Police wouldn’t be releasing any more information Tuesday morning, Smith said. A press conference was set for 4 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of the Denton police major crimes unit.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Little Elm police assisted Denton police Tuesday.