Dallas woman accused of selling 11-year-old for sex at hotels for months, police say

A Dallas woman was in custody Monday, accused of trafficking and selling an 11-year-old family member for sex at various North Texas hotels.

The 29-year-old woman also is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old family member.

Dallas police identified the suspect as Victoria Nicole Bautista, who was arrested Oct. 18 and remains in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of $201,000 bail.

Dallas police began the investigation on Oct. 17 after the 11-year-old made an outcry to a family member. That family member contacted Balch Springs police, who contacted Dallas detectives.

An arrest warrant, which was written by Dallas detective J. Ortiz-Vives, gave this brief account of the investigation:

The younger girl, a 16-year-old cousin and Bautista had been staying at a Motel 6 in Mesquite in March. The young girl had just turned 11 in March.

At some point in March, a black Mercedes Benz pulled up into the motel parking lot and Bautista ordered the young girl and her cousin to have sex with the people inside of the car.

The girl asked why, and Bautista just told her to go and do it.

The 11-year-old and her cousin got in the car, where there were three men. The driver handed her some unknown amount of money.

Within seconds, the three men began touching the two girls and taking their clothes off. At some point, the three men had sex with the young girl and her cousin.

When the men had finished, the girls got out of the car and ran to an apartment where they were staying.

Bautista asked for the money, but she never asked the girls if they were OK, according to the warrant.

Every two weeks since her birthday in March, the 11-year-old was forced to have sex with men.

On Oct. 15, the 11-year-old was having sex with a man at a motel when he struck her in the head and she passed out. She woke up to another man having sex with her.

Bautista faces charges of trafficking persons under the age of 18, compelling prostitution under the age of 18, theft of property $100 to $750, and possession of drug paraphernalia.