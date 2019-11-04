23 prostitution arrests reported during weekend police operation at Fort Worth hotel

Twenty-two women and a man were arrested over the weekend at a Fort Worth hotel during a police operation that focused on prostitution, according to police and jail records.

A 21-year-old woman accused of prostitution listed her home as Montana, while the others were from the North Texas area, according to Fort Worth Jail records. Most of the women arrested listed their homes as in Fort Worth.

The arrests occurred at the Radisson Hotel Fort Worth North-Fossil Creek, 2540 Meacham Blvd.

Officials at the Radisson could not be reached Monday for comment.

The women arrested ranged in age from 19 to 36 years old. The only man arrested was 22 years old, according to jail records.

Four women were arrested Friday night at the hotel and another eight were arrested early Saturday and Saturday night, police said.

Seven women and the man were taken into custody early Sunday and Sunday night, according to jail records. One woman was arrested early Monday. Jail records were not available on when the other women were arrested.

Each suspect faces a charge of prostitution, and a few women had one or two prostitution convictions on their records, according to police.

Police have not released any other details on the arrests.

The arrests follow a major vice operation that police conducted in July where dancers at a north Fort Worth strip club were arrested and accused of public lewdness.

The dancers at Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth were among six arrested and booked on charges of public lewdness on July 18.