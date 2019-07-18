6 dancers booked into Fort Worth jail, accused of public lewdness at strip club

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Six women were booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Thursday and accused of public lewdness at a local strip club, according to jail records.

The women are dancers at Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth.

One woman also faces an additional charge of prostitution.

Authorities said Thursday the arrests were the result of a police operation at the strip club, which was the scene of a shooting last week in the club’s parking lot where two men were injured.

Armed with warrants, officers arrested the women and the six were booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission also were listed as assisting in the investigation, according to police reports.

Each woman faces charges of public lewdness. In Texas, a person commits this offense if the person knowingly engages in sexual intercourse, deviant sexual intercourse or sexual contact in public, according to the Texas Penal Code.

The crime is a Class A misdemeanor.

Police did not provide any details on the charges against the women.

Officials at Bucks Cabaret, 2345 Meacham Blvd., could not be reached Thursday for comment.

The jail log identified the suspects who face public lewdness charges as Alyssa Flores, 24, of Keller; Dianela Pena-Ruano, 26, of Fort Worth; Luzmary Moreno Garcia, 24, of Fort Worth; Lily Lucio, 20, of Fort Worth; Norbys Barrera Fuentes, 35; and Madison Brown, 22.

Brown also faces a charge of prostitution, according to jail records.

The shooting at the strip club occurred just a week ago. At 2:20 a.m. on July 11, officers responded to Bucks Cabaret in the 2300 block of Meacham Boulevard for a report of a man who was shot, police said.

Responding officers, however, found two victims with gunshot wounds — one shot in the thigh, and the other shot in the abdomen and the thigh.

It appeared a disturbance occurred in the strip club parking lot before the shooting, police said

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and remain at large.