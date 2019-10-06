4 kids removed from ‘horrendous’ Parker County home; couple face charges, sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

Four children who authorities say had been living in “horrendous” conditions have been removed from a Parker County mobile home trailer while their mother and step-father face multiple charges in the case, the sheriff said.

The children were living in the mobile home on some property while their step-father and mother lived in a separate camper trailer nearby, authorities said.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the children such as their ages or gender.

The children were taken out of their home last month, and investigators executed a search warrant on the homes Thursday evening in the 5000 block of Upper Denton Road in Parker County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The conditions of the homes were nothing short of disgraceful,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler in a Friday news release. “Without seeing it, you would not believe how truly bad it was.”

A pit bull/boxer also was found chained to a living room floor, living in feces and trash. Two other dogs were chained to a bed while three additional dogs were chained outside in a yard, authorities said.

While the kids were in foster care, one of the children made an outcry to authorities, accusing the step-father of sexual abuse and child pornography, according to the news release.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said in the news release one of the children also reported the mother knew of the abuse allegations, but she did not act on them or report them.

The suspects who were booked into the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Thursday have been identified as Colten Wayne Lackey, 20, and Amanda Nicole Fuller, 34.

Fuller and Lackey tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Their drug tests registered to the highest level detectable,” the sheriff said.

The two remained in the Parker County Jail on Sunday.

In their search Thursday, authorities discovered the chained dogs along with two baggies of a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, one dozen cell phones, digital cameras, several laptops and computer discs.

The dogs are receiving care at the Parker County animal shelter.

Authorities began an investigation last month after officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services removed the children from their home because of parental drug use, child neglect and poor living conditions, the sheriff said.

“These children will no longer have to live under the abusive, neglectful and awful conditions any longer,” Fowler said. “They are now on the road to recovery.”

Fuller was in custody Sunday in lieu of $20,000 bail, facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Lackey was in the Parker County Jail on Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bail. He faces a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact. He had warrants for a traffic violation and failure to appear in court.

The sheriff said an investigation continued and additional charges are anticipated.