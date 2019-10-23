18-year-old faces manslaughter charge after Fort Worth police say he shot his friend

An 18-year-old was in custody Wednesday and accused in the Monday night shooting death of his friend at a Fort Worth home, according to police and jail records.

Authorities arrested Melcom Hakem Holloway on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued for him. Holloway is expected to be charged with manslaughter.

Holloway was in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a house in the 7400 block of Beckwood Drive on a shooting call. One man accidentally discharged a handgun and shot another in the head, Fort Worth police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man who fired the pistol was detained, police said. That man was later identified as Holloway.

The victim, David Earl Turner, 19, of Fort Worth, died early Tuesday at a local hospital, police said.

Police did not release any other details on Wednesday.

At the time of the shooting, Holloway had just started a five-year probation sentence for evading arrest in Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

In that case, Holloway fled from Fort Worth police on Aug. 4 and later was taken into custody. He was indicted on Aug. 22 and sentenced on Oct. 7 to 60 months’ probation.