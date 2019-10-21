Crime

Man in critical condition after friend accidentally shoots him in head, police say

A man was in critical condition after his friend accidentally shot him in the head Monday in Fort Worth, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Beckwood Drive on a shooting call. One man accidentally discharged a pistol and shot another in the head, Fort Worth police officer Ivan Gomez said.

The man who was shot was at a hospital in critical condition Monday night. The man who shot the pistol was arrested.

