Man in critical condition after friend accidentally shoots him in head, police say

One person died after a racing accident in Fort Worth on Sunday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was in critical condition after his friend accidentally shot him in the head Monday in Fort Worth, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Beckwood Drive on a shooting call. One man accidentally discharged a pistol and shot another in the head, Fort Worth police officer Ivan Gomez said.

The man who was shot was at a hospital in critical condition Monday night. The man who shot the pistol was arrested.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW