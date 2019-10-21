Man killed in Fort Worth racing crash on Sunday is identified

A man was shot in the shoulder in Fort Worth on Christmas Day, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man killed in a racing crash Sunday evening has been identified.

Eddie Franklin Douglas Jr., 26, died in the accident that occurred around 6:20 p.m. Sunday after two cars were racing in the 1400 block of NE 28th St., according to Fort Worth police and Tarrant County Medical Examiner records.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Douglas died at 6:55 p.m. in a hospital emergency room.

One of the cars lost control and hit another vehicle occupied by a man and woman who were not involved in the race, Fort Worth Police Officer Ivan Gomez said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Two men in one of the racing cars were taken to the hospital. The driver was in critical condition; the passenger died, police said.

The man and the woman in the vehicle that was hit, but not involved in the race, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The other car involved in the race fled the scene, Gomez said.

No other information about the accident was available Monday morning.