1 killed, 3 seriously hurt when racing car crashes into uninvolved car in Fort Worth

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured when two cars were racing and one crashed into an uninvolved car Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

Two cars were racing in the 1400 block of Northeast 28th Street at about 6:20 p.m. One of the cars lost control and hit another car driven by a man and woman who were not involved in the race, Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said.

The two men in one of the racing cars were both taken to the hospital. The passenger died, and the driver was in critical condition.

The man and woman in the other car were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The other car that was involved in the race fled the scene, Calzada said.