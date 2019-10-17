Trump touts economy, rips Democrats at Dallas rally as he vows to keep Texas red in ’20

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally Thursday at the American Airlines Center. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

A boisterous crowd chanted and cheered as President Donald Trump touted the economy, criticized the impeachment inquiry and predicted victory in 2020 during a rally Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Trump went on stage before a packed arena at 7:45 p.m.

“We are finally again, and we’ve been doing it now for almost three years — can you believe we’ve doing this for three years? I’ve been a politician for three years, can you believe that? But we’re finally again putting America first,“ he said.

Trump said 750,000 jobs had been created in Texas since he was elected in November 2016. He said the United States is living by two simple rules: buy America, and hire American.

He touched on the impeachment inquiry, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” and Rep. Adam Schiff “shifty.” As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff is one of the lead investigators in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“First it was the Russian hoax,” he said. “Then it was the disgraceful, disgusting smearing of a fine man, Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh. And now they continue the outrageous impeachment witch hunt. They come after me, but what they’re doing is coming after the Republican Party, and what they’re really, really doing is coming after you, and we never lose.”

The president gave shout-outs to Gov. Greg Abbot, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and U.S. Reps. Kay Granger of Fort Worth and Ron Wright of Arlington, among others.

Later he told the crowd that “every major Democrat” running for president wants to abolish production of natural gas and oil. He predicted that the state will be red again in 2020.

“Loyal citizens like you have built this country and we are giving back power to people like you, the American people,” he said. “From Dallas to El Paso, from Houston to El Paso, from the Red River to the Rio Grande, this state was settled by the toughest men and strongest women ever to walk on the face of the earth.”

The president started the day in Fort Worth, where Air Force One landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. He went to the City Club in downtown Fort Worth for a fundraiser before visiting a Louis Vuitton plant near Keene to celebrate its opening.