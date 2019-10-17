Residents lined a rural highway as President Trump visited a Louis Vuitton workshop

Several dozen people lined U.S. 67 in Johnson County Thursday afternoon to protest an appearance by President Trump, who planned to visit a new Louis Vuitton workshop that was built on a nearby ranch.

Around the same area, a group of Trump’s supporters also gathered.

Standing in a grassy clearing along the westbound side of the highway — near an intersection with County Road 810, which leads to the new Louis Vuitton plant — the protesters carried signs, blew whistles and encouraged passing motorists to honk.

The protesters said they opposed Trump’s immigration policies, including the separation of children from their parents. The group gathered for about two hours and yelled chants such as “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great!” and “No Trump! No KKK! No fascists! USA!”

The demonstrators also carried signs with messages such as “Bring Back Common Decency. Register And Vote” and “Families Belong Together, Not in Cages.”

“My motivation is just to show Texas and the rest of the nation that not everybody in rural Texas is ultra conservative and solidly red,” said Deborah Lightfoot, treasurer of the Texas Democratic Women of Johnson County and one of the event organizers.

Cassandra Radovich of Joshua, her son Joshua, 8, and daughter Athena, 6, protest a visit by President Trump Thursday near Keene, TX Gordon Dickson

The protesters said they were loosely organized, and not part of an official Democratic party function or a single advocacy group. Instead, the arrangements for the roadside protest were made through a public Facebook page that was put together by Lightfoot and others about a week before the president’s scheduled appearance in Johnson County.

Although a majority of protesters opposed the president and his policies, a handful of Trump’s supporters staged their own protest about 100 feet away, along the same stretch of highway. Members of that group held signs that read “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great.”

“There’s so much hate and ugliness coming from the other side,” said Donna Wilson of Keene, a Trump supporter. “I just want my president to know I support him.”

Police from Keene, Alvarado and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department periodically stopped by to observe the group, and one officer asked protesters to watch for heavy highway traffic and not get too close to the road.

But no major incidents were reported.

Many passers-by honked at protesters, with a majority appearing to support the pro-Trump protesters, who were standing about 100 feet away from the anti-Trump protesters.

One 18-wheeler driver rolled down his window and flipped off the anti-Trump protesters while waiting for a red light to change, but then rolled up his window and stared only straight ahead when he appeared to realize that the event was being captured on video by protesters and a small number of news reporters.

Another passer-by yelled an expletive at the anti-Trump crowd, but quickly drove away. Most other motorists either waved at both crowds of protesters, or attempted to ignore them.

Cassandra Radovich of Joshua had family on both sides of the protest.

Radovich and her children Joshua, 8, and Athena, 6, were staunchly anti-Trump. Athena carried a sign that read: “If my mother put me in a cage, she would be in jail,” in reference to the Trump administration’s immigration policy of separating children from their parents.

But on the pro-Trump side was the children’s grandfather, Mike Gregory of Alvarado. At one point, Athena walked over to the pro-Trump side and hugged her grandfather and proudly showed him her sign, then she walked back over to the anti-Trump side with her mother.

Supporters of President Trump greet passers-by on U.S. 67 near Keene, TX. Gordon Dickson

Gregory said the difference of political opinions within the family isn’t a big deal.

“Their belief is theirs,” Gregory said. “And my belief is mine.”