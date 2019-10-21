Texans: Do you want to vote early? If so, head to the polls starting Monday

If you plan to vote early in the Nov. 5 election, polls open Monday.

Issues on the ballot include city council elections, school bond proposals and 10 requests to amend the Texas Constitution.

“This will be a quiet fall election while higher drama issues such as the presidential impeachment and the drama surrounding Speaker Bonnen attract more political attention,” said Jim Riddlesperger, a political science professor at TCU.

Early voting runs to Nov. 1.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone who wants to vote early can head to any voting site in the county.

This election is the first time Tarrrant County voters will use new voting equipment.

The machines have a touchscreen where voters can review the ballot and make their choices. The machine will print a list of the choices made. After voters review that sheet, they’ll put it in one of the scanners to cast their vote.

This election also will be the first time Tarrant County has operated countywide vote centers, which let voters cast their ballots at any polling place in the county on Election Day.

Bring this

Election officials suggest voters read over sample ballots available at the Tarrant County elections website before heading to the polls.

You’ll need to bring a photo ID to the polls.

The seven state-approved photo IDs: Texas driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, and U.S. passport.

Anyone who doesn’t have one of those IDs and can’t get one before voting may still vote after showing another form of identification and filling out a “reasonable impediment declaration.”

For information about voting or early voting sites, call the Tarrant County Elections Center at 817-831-8683.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.