Temporary restraining order halts funeral of woman shot by Fort Worth police officer

A fissure among relatives of a woman who was shot to death by a Fort Worth police officer opened Friday in connection with her funeral and burial arrangements.

Atatiana Jefferson’s father won a temporary restraining order in Dallas County Probate Court that appears to freeze plans for her funeral, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The order, singed by Judge Brenda Hull Thompson about 1 p.m., prevents Jefferson’s aunt, Bonita Body, and Golden Gate Funeral Home “from exercising any activities related to the wake, funeral preparations and burial” of Jefferson.

Marquis Jefferson, Atatiana Jefferson’s father, was denied involvement in the planning by the funeral home and had been working with Body, according to his application for the order. The application argued that under the Texas Health and Safety Code, Marquis Jefferson has priority to control funeral and burial arrangements.

The funeral was to be held at The Potter’s House at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Jefferson, 28, was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew Oct. 12 at her mother’s home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue when she heard noises outside, according to the family and police. A neighbor had called the police because he became worried after seeing the doors of the home open.

Thinking there was a prowler in the yard, Jefferson grabbed her gun, looked out of a bedroom window and was shot by a police officer seconds later, according to a warrant charging the officer with murder.

The warrant says Aaron Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department on Monday after the shooting, saw Jefferson in the window and then shouted, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!”

Dean then immediately fired a single shot through the window, killing Jefferson, the video shows.