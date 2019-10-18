DA to seek murder indictment against ex-Fort Worth officer accused in woman’s killing

Prosecutors will ask a grand jury for a murder indictment against a former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot a woman on Oct. 12.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Friday that it had received the case against the former officer, Aaron Dean. He was charged Monday with murder in connection with the killing of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot in her home.

“We have completed an initial review of the case, and based on the evidence we intend to ask the grand jury for an indictment of murder against Aaron Dean,” Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson wrote in a statement.

“We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Wilson wrote.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dean, 34, resigned Monday before interim police Chief Ed Kraus could fire him.

Jefferson, 28, was shot at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after her neighbor called police to report open doors at the home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

Police have said Dean and a second officer did not announce they were police officers. Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew was inside a bedroom when she was shot.