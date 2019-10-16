Fort Worth
Funeral for woman shot by Fort Worth police officer to be at The Potter’s House
The wake and funeral for a woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer will be held at The Potter’s House.
The wake for Atatiana Jefferson will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, while the funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a tweet from Lee Merritt, the Jefferson family’s attorney.
Saturday’s funeral service will be open to the public.
The Potter’s House is located at 6777 W. Kiest Blvd. in Dallas.
Jefferson, 28, was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew Saturday at her mother’s home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue when she heard noises outside, according to the family and police. Moments earlier, a neighbor had called the police because he became worried after seeing the doors of the home open.
Thinking there was a prowler in the yard, Jefferson grabbed her gun, looked out of a bedroom window and was shot by a police officer seconds later, according to a warrant charging the officer with murder.
The warrant says Aaron Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department on Monday after the shooting, saw Jefferson in the window and then shouted — “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!”
Dean then immediately fired a single shot through the window, killing Jefferson, the video shows.
Dean was arrested Monday but was bailed out of jail a few hours after his arrest. Both Dean and his attorney, Jim Lane, have declined to comment.
According to the warrant, the two police officers who responded to the call never announced their presence.
Comments