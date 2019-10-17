Bishop, Al Sharpton to speak; athletes to pay for Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral

Bishop T.D. Jakes will deliver the eulogy and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver special remarks during the funeral Saturday of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot by a Fort Worth police officer in her home on Oct. 12.

Jefferson family attorney Lee Merritt also announced Thursday that former Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson will pay for the funeral.

The Eagles confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that Jackson is paying for half of Jefferson’s funeral. The Eagles are in town to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Jackson is injured and isn’t expected to play.

The funeral, which will be open to the public, and a wake on Friday will both be held at The Potter’s House of Dallas, 6777 W. Kiest Blvd.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“While her heartbreaking and untimely death has captured the nation’s attention, the funeral will pay tribute to her life as a loving daughter, sister and aunt,” The Potter’s House said in a news release.

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when they heard noises outside and thought there was a prowler in the back yard, according to police and family. When Jefferson went to the window, Officer Aaron Dean fatally shot her. Police had been called to the house on a welfare check by a neighbor who noticed the doors were open.

Dean has since resigned from the police department and been charged with murder.

“It is clear that the atrocity of this shooting opens up deep wounds that preceded this recent murder case that resonates far beyond our community,” Bishop Jakes said in the release. “As a resident of Fort Worth myself, I understand the pain and anger associated with this tragic loss, However, the family has asked that the funeral not be overshadowed by her death but rather that the legacy of Atatiana Jefferson be honored and celebrated for the fullness of her life.”

The wake will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday.