Tarrant County grand jury declines to indict man in murder plot that targeted his wife

A Tarrant County grand jury has declined to indict a man on charges that he offered to pay $30,000 for someone to kill his wife with a cocaine overdose in their Bedford home.

Jurors reached their decision last week in the solicitation of capital murder case against Thomas Dimas Salinas Jr. of Fort Worth.

Salinas could not be reached Monday for comment.

As recently as a few weeks ago, Salinas’ wife, Monica Salinas, filed paperwork in the Criminal District Court No. 2 asking for bond condition changes such as his requirement of no contact with her be removed and asked the GPS leg monitor, which he has had since January, be taken off her husband because the monitor was a “drain on our finances.”

Thomas Salinas Jr. has been free on $100,000 bail.

The husband was charged in February with solicitation of capital murder in a case Bedford police began investigating in October 2018. The couple lived in Bedford at that time.

Before Thomas Salinas Jr. was arrested in October 2018, Monica Salinas had filed for divorce in August 2018, according to Tarrant County court records. The divorce case was later dismissed in February.

Thomas Salinas told a friend in October 2018 that his wife had been drinking heavily and using cocaine, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He stated she “would get a lot in the divorce.”

Thomas Salinas asked a friend if he could get him some laced cocaine and GHB, a date-rape drug, so he could give it to his wife to overdose, the warrant stated.

Thomas Salinas told the friend, “I’ll pay you $30,000 as soon as ___ is done,” according to the warrant. The statement “___ is done” meant when she is dead, police said in the warrant.

The friend provided Salinas with cocaine, but not enough to cause Salinas’ wife to overdose, according to the warrant.

The friend told Bedford police he never intended to provide Thomas Salinas with a laced drug and hoped Salinas was not serious.

He contacted Bedford police later when he realized Salinas wanted to go through with the plan, the warrant states.

Monica Salinas was never injured.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.