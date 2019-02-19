Murder-for-hire charge filed against Bedford husband who wanted wife dead, police say

A criminal solicitation of capital murder charge has been filed against a Bedford man accused of willing to pay $30,000 to have his wife killed with a cocaine overdose.

The charge was filed last week against Thomas Dimas Salinas Jr., 38, of Fort Worth.

Salinas was arrested in October after Bedford police were tipped off to the killing plan. At that time, Salinas was living with his wife in Bedford, but he lists Fort Worth as his home address, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Bedford police referred all questions about why it took so long to file the charge to the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office.

Salinas has his first court hearing on May 8 in Criminal Court No. 2, according to court records.

Sam Jordan, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office, could not reach prosecutors on Tuesday to comment.

Salinas has been free on $100,000 bond, but he and his attorney, Abe Factor of Haltom City, could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

One of the conditions of his bond is that he have no contact with his wife.

If convicted, Salinas faces a maximum of life in prison.

His wife could not be reached Tuesday for comment. The couple have children.

His wife had filed for divorce in August, according to Tarrant County court records. That divorce was dismissed on Feb. 13, records showed.





Salinas told a friend in October that his wife had been drinking heavily and using cocaine, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram in October.

He stated she “would get a lot in the divorce.”

Salinas asked his friend if he could get him some laced cocaine and GHB, a date-rape drug, so he could give it to his wife to overdose, the warrant states.

Salinas told the friend, “I’ll pay you $30,000 as soon as ___is done,” according to the warrant. The statement “___is done” meant when she is dead, police said in the warrant.

The friend provided Salinas with cocaine, but not enough to cause Salinas’ wife to overdose, according to the warrant.

The friend told police he never intended to provide Salinas with a laced drug and hoped Salinas was not serious.

He contacted police later when he realized Salinas wanted to go through with the plan, the warrant states.

The friend told police, “My friend Thomas wants me to help get rid of his wife,” according to the warrant.

Salinas was arrested at his home in Bedford without incident in October by members of a Northeast Tarrant County area SWAT Team.