Crime

Okla. man accused of stabbing ex-wife 41 times in front of kids arrested at DFW Airport

By Nichole Manna

February 07, 2019 12:46 PM

Luis Octavio Frias
Luis Octavio Frias U.S. Marshals Courtesy photo
Luis Octavio Frias U.S. Marshals Courtesy photo

An Oklahoma man accused of stabbing his wife 41 times in front of her young children was arrested Thursday at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, according to federal court documents.

Luis Octavio Frias, 34, was added to the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted fugitive list in November.

“Our 15 Most Wanted list is reserved for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Director David Anderson said at the time. “It is without a doubt Frias deserves to be on that list. The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring Frias to justice for this heinous crime.”

On Aug. 8, 2013, Frias attacked his ex-wife Janett Reyna as she entered her home. She was stabbed 41 times in front of her children, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Reyna had filed a protective order against Frias two days before her death.

“When Reyna was killed, she was serving as the domestic violence prevention coordinator for the Ponca Tribal Police Department, where she worked tirelessly to protect victims from the same violence and abuse that ultimately ended her life,” said U.S. Marshal Johnny Lee Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma.

Frias was wanted for first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant that was issued on Oct. 4, 2013, was returned on Thursday citing the DFW Airport as the location where Frias was found.

According to a criminal complaint filed in 2013, Frias’ aunt drove him to Wichita, Kansas the day after the alleged attack. He told the woman he was going to catch a bus to Mexico.

A year after her death, friends of Reyna’s created a Change.org petition to extradite him from Mexico.

“(Reyna) was the Executive Director of the Ponca Tribe’s Domestic Violence Program,” the petition said. “She was a former police officer, a mother of (three), and a passionate advocate for victims. Her killer has not been brought to justice.”

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

