Man kills wife and himself as wife tries to move out in Grand Prairie, police say

A man killed his wife and then himself Saturday morning in Grand Prairie, according to Grand Prairie police.
The man, who was not identified by police, shot his wife and two other adults in the 2100 block of Spikes Street at about 7 am, police said in a press release.
The two other adults, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital and were talking with police.
They told police the man and his wife were in the process of separating. The woman was helping the wife move out of the house when the man shot all three of them and then himself, according to the press release.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators are treating the shooting as a murder-suicide.
Comments