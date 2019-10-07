Texas man accused of robbing bank to pay for wedding ring, venue, sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Crockett man is accused of robbing a bank Friday to pay for a wedding ring and the venue for the wedding, a Texas sheriff said.

He was going to be married Saturday.

But Heath Edward Bumpous was in custody over the weekend after his fiancee recognized his photograph posted on a law enforcement Facebook page. The photo was from a bank surveillance camera and Texas authorities had asked for help to identify the bank robber.

Bumpous fiancee convinced him to surrender and authorities arrested the suspect about two hours after the Friday morning holdup.

“This sends a strong message. We are going to find you as quickly as possible and put you in jail,” said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace in a video Facebook post on Friday.

Bumpous faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

The unusual wedding story began about 11:30 a.m. Friday when a man walked into the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, demanded money and indicated he had a weapon. Groveton is about 200 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the robber strolled out of the bank, jumped into a gray Ford Focus and drove away. As he was driving on dirt roads, Bumpous took his clothes off and threw them out of a window, the sheriff said.

Minutes after his photo was posted on the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, his fiancee saw the photo and called him.

“He lied to her a few times,” the sheriff said. “She knew it was him.”

Bumpous surrendered to authorities in nearby Houston County. Authorities also recovered his clothes and a weapon.

Wallace said Bumpous confessed to the bank robbery.