Accused bank robber identified after 15 tipsters call police following media report

Fort Worth police have asked for help to identify these two people accused of robbing banks this week in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police arrested a woman accused of attempting to rob a Bank of America last week after receiving dozens of tips.

A woman went into the Bank of America, at 3100 Altamesa Blvd. in Fort Worth just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 and handed the teller a note that demanded money.

While waiting for the teller to return with money, the woman realized she wasn’t going to get it and left, police said.

The next day, police released surveillance photos of the woman to media and later received 15 phone tips identifying her as Antonia Janai Hickmon, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Investigators compared the photos from the bank to the one Facebook account they found for a woman with the same name and confirmed it was the same person, the complaint says.

Hickmon was arrested on Aug. 23 on unrelated arrest warrants. She was charged the same day with bank robbery.

In the Aug. 22 news release, police also asked for help to identify a man who robbed the Plains Capital Bank, at 6000 Western Place in Fort Worth, at 3 p.m. Aug. 20. He was armed and left the bank with a lime-colored bicycle that he placed in a black sports utility vehicle.

Police have not said if that man has been identified or if the robberies were connected.