Fort Worth police asking for help to identify woman, man accused of robbing two banks

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Police have asked for help to identify bank robbers who hit two separate banks this week in the city.

Detectives have not released any information on whether the holdups are connected.

Police have released surveillance photographs of the suspects in hope that someone would recognize them and contact authorities.

The first holdup occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at Plains Capital Bank, 6000 Western Place. An armed man carrying a backpack entered the bank and demanded money from employees.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The robber left the bank with a lime-colored bicycle that he placed in a black sports utility vehicle, which drove away from the scene.

A woman walked into the Bank of American in the 3100 block of Altamesa Boulevard and robbed it shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She drove away in a red or maroon Chrysler 200.

Employees told police the woman had multiple tattoos on her chest and shoulders.

Anyone with information these suspects should call police at 817-988-6808.