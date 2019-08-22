Fort Worth
Fort Worth police asking for help to identify woman, man accused of robbing two banks
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31
Police have asked for help to identify bank robbers who hit two separate banks this week in the city.
Detectives have not released any information on whether the holdups are connected.
Police have released surveillance photographs of the suspects in hope that someone would recognize them and contact authorities.
The first holdup occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at Plains Capital Bank, 6000 Western Place. An armed man carrying a backpack entered the bank and demanded money from employees.
The robber left the bank with a lime-colored bicycle that he placed in a black sports utility vehicle, which drove away from the scene.
A woman walked into the Bank of American in the 3100 block of Altamesa Boulevard and robbed it shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. She drove away in a red or maroon Chrysler 200.
Employees told police the woman had multiple tattoos on her chest and shoulders.
Anyone with information these suspects should call police at 817-988-6808.
Comments