Mansfield man charged in July shooting at Fort Worth strip club; two victims survived
Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a July shooting at a north Fort Worth strip club.
Zachary Noetzold, 21, of Mansfield, was charged in warrants with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes, according to a Fort Worth police report.
William Vaitai, 25 of Fort Worth, and Moala Vake, 42, of Arlington, were shot at Bucks Cabaret in the 2300 block of Meacham Boulevard, according to the report. The victims were taken to a hospital and survived.
Vaitai and Vake were fired on following a disturbance in the parking lot, police have said. One of the victims was shot in the thigh, and the other was shot in the abdomen and the thigh.
Noetzold has also been charged in connection with a March shooting in Arlington.
A man was shot in the 700 block of Turnstone Drive on March 16 and survived.
Noetzold and a second suspect man were charged with with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and other crimes.
