2 injured in shooting at Fort Worth strip club; suspects at large

Two people were in serious condition after they were shot at a strip club in north Fort Worth early Thursday morning following an apparent disturbance in the parking lot, police said. The suspects remain at large.

The victims were both reportedly transported to hospitals in serious condition.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to Bucks Cabaret in the 2300 block of Meacham Boulevard for a report of a man who was shot, police said. Responding officers, however, discovered two victims with gunshot wounds — one shot in the thigh, and the other shot in the abdomen and the thigh.

A police sergeant and patrol officer applied tourniquets to the victims to stop the bleeding before they were transported to hospitals, police said.

“Their quick actions probably saved both victims’ lives at the scene,” Officer Gezim Pollozani said in a statement.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and remain at large.

It appeared a disturbance occurred in the strip club parking lot, police said. An investigation is ongoing.



