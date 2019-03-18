‘We found large sums of cash & marijuana,’ Arlington police say about weekend shooting

Arlington police arrested two people after a three hour standoff following a shooting on Saturday, Police Chief Will Johnson said on Twitter on Monday.

One man was injured in the shooting.

“We found large sums of cash & marijuana blowing around the front yard & street,” Johnson said.

Both people who were arrested were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Johnson said 4.5 pounds of marijuana was found.

Johnson said one of the suspects was out of jail on bond in a “firearm case” from August and the second was out on probation for drugs.

“This case highlights the issues were are dealing with drugs, illegal guns and known offenders,” Johnson said.

The Arlington Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for more information. The status of the injured man, the address where the shooting occurred and the names of those arrested were not released by Johnson.