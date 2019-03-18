2 teens robbed four Waffle Houses in 80 minutes, Fort Worth police say

Two teenagers were arrested after a string of robberies at several Waffle Houses in Fort Worth, police said.

The first robbery happened at 12:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Oakland Avenue. About 30 minutes later, a Waffle House on Alta Mere was also robbed, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Two other Waffle Houses — one in Saginaw and one in Roanoke — were also robbed early Monday.

In all four robberies — which occurred within 80 minutes — the suspects were seen leaving in a black Ford Mustang.

Then, at around 2 a.m., officers with the Grand Prairie Police Department spotted a black Mustang that had been reported as stolen. Both men in the car matched the descriptions of the two suspects from the Waffle House robberies, police said.

Justanity Johnson and Xavier Parham, both 18, were arrested on a charged of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.