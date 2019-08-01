Gunman arrested in Fort Worth shooting that critically injured woman, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Fort Worth man was in custody Thursday, accused in the shooting of a woman on July 23.

The victim walked into a business in north Fort Worth with a gunshot wound to her back.

Jail records identified the suspect as Quinton Debon Gunels, 41, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Wednesday.

Gunels faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Police did not release any information on a motive for the assaults.

One charge involved a 32-year-old Lake Worth woman who was shot on July 23.

The victim entered Delisia’s in the 2300 block of Clinton Avenue about 9:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her back, a Fort Worth police spokesman said. The store is at Clinton Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to taken to a hospital in critical condition, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police said Gunels faces a second separate charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but authorities did not provide any further details.

Gunels was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and his bond had not been set.