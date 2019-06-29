Man shoots brother in east Arlington, flees scene

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his brother shot him in east Arlington on Saturday, police said. The brother fled the scene.

The brother who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officer Christopher Cook, a police spokesman. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Limestone Drive, police said.

The brother who fired the shot reportedly fled the scene.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m., according to a police call log.

Police didn’t say what led to the shooting.