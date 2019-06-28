2 shot in Lewisville shooting; 16-year-old girl killed

Two people were found shot, including a 16-year-old girl who died in a hospital, inside a vehicle in Lewisville Thursday night. The man was reportedly transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Lakeland Plaza in the 1100 block of South Stemmons Freeway, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV. Alane Batie, 16, of McKinney, died in a hospital after the incident, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Her cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

The other victim was a man who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, WFAA-TV reported. An update on his condition Friday morning wasn’t immediately available.

Police said it appeared the two victims tried to drive away from the scene but crashed their car on a service road outside the parking lot, WFAA-TV reported.

A third person on-scene sustained minor injuries, according to WFAA-TV.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear and police haven’t announced any suspects.