Body of woman discovered by Johnson County inmates

Inmates mowing a cemetery in Cleburne on Wednesday found the body of a woman who appeared to have died three to five days earlier, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the woman wasn’t released. She was believed to be in her 40s, Sheriff Adam King said in a statement.

A Johnson County inmate crew was mowing the Marystown Cemetery on West Bethesda Road on Wednesday, King said. At around 11:55 a.m., he said, inmates discovered the body of a white female and the guard in charge contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies secured the cemetery and conducted a crime scene investigation, King said.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner removed the body, he said, and will conduct an autopsy to determine the identity of the woman and the cause of her death.