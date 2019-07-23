Crime

Woman in critical condition after being shot in north Fort Worth, police say

A woman was shot and critically injured Tuesday night on the north side of Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim entered a business in the 2300 block of Clinton Avenue about 9:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the back, a Fort Worth police spokesman said. The location is at Clinton Avenue’s intersection with Northwest 23rd Street.

The woman was taken to taken to a hospital in critical condition, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police did not immediately report an arrest.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

