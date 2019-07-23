Woman in critical condition after being shot in north Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A woman was shot and critically injured Tuesday night on the north side of Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim entered a business in the 2300 block of Clinton Avenue about 9:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the back, a Fort Worth police spokesman said. The location is at Clinton Avenue’s intersection with Northwest 23rd Street.

The woman was taken to taken to a hospital in critical condition, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police did not immediately report an arrest.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.