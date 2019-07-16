Crime
Woman found with gunshot wound in Fort Worth after possible road-rage incident
A woman was found in a street in southeast Fort Worth with a gunshot wound to the leg early Tuesday morning, police said.
She was transported to a hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were responding to a reported shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Allen Avenue when they discovered the woman, police said.
There’s no suspect information at this time.
Police were investigating whether road rage could have played a role in the incident, as it appears a crash preceded the shooting, according to media reports.
Comments