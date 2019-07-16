Woman found with gunshot wound in Fort Worth after possible road-rage incident

Seven people were injured early Thursday in a two-vehicle wreck on an east Loop 820 service road in Fort Worth, police said.

A woman was found in a street in southeast Fort Worth with a gunshot wound to the leg early Tuesday morning, police said.

She was transported to a hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were responding to a reported shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Allen Avenue when they discovered the woman, police said.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

Police were investigating whether road rage could have played a role in the incident, as it appears a crash preceded the shooting, according to media reports.