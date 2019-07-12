Vigil planned for toddler found dead in landfill; suspect said he tightly swaddled boy

Dallas police announce arrest of man after child’s body found at landfill Sedrick Johnson, 27, was arrested on suspicion of injury to a child in the death of his girlfriend's nephew, Dallas police said. A body believed to be 18-month-old Cedric Jackson was found in a landfill Thursday, July 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sedrick Johnson, 27, was arrested on suspicion of injury to a child in the death of his girlfriend's nephew, Dallas police said. A body believed to be 18-month-old Cedric Jackson was found in a landfill Thursday, July 11, 2019.

People who have been mourning the death of a Dallas toddler whose body was found at a landfill plan to gather for a vigil Friday evening.

Cedric Jackson had his airway compressed inside an apartment Wednesday when a man wrapped a blanket too tightly around the 18-month-old boy, police alleged in an arrest warrant.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Highlands Recreation Center at 9940 White Rock Trail in Dallas.

The person responsible for improperly swaddling Cedric Jackson is the boyfriend of the child’s aunt, Dallas police said. Sedrick Johnson, 27, is charged with injury to a child/serious bodily injury, a felony.

Johnson confessed to a detective that he put Cedric’s body inside a trash bin in northeast Dallas, police said.

The child’s body was found about 11 a.m. Thursday in a landfill in Rowlett. The trash bin had been emptied there.