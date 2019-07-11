Aunt’s boyfriend arrested, left 18-month-old boy’s body in Dallas dumpster, police say

Dallas police investigate 18-month-old child reported missing Dallas police held a news conference Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after an 18-month-old boy was reported missing. The child, Cedric Jackson, may be in danger and possibly was kidnapped, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas police held a news conference Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after an 18-month-old boy was reported missing. The child, Cedric Jackson, may be in danger and possibly was kidnapped, police said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Dallas toddler whose body was found Thursday at a landfill, police said. The suspect is the boyfriend of the child’s aunt.

Sedrick Johnson, 27, was booked on suspicion of injury to a child-serious bodily injury, police said.

Johnson confessed to putting 18-month-old Cedric Jackson in a trash container in northeast Dallas.

Police said they had no motive in the case.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV, Johnson told police the boy had been “swaddled in his blanket on the floor, at the foot of the bed.”

Johnson said he swaddled Cedric to restrict the child’s movements because the toddler once “made a mess” with ketchup packets, the warrant says.

Johnson told police Cedric started making noise at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and that when he unwrapped the swaddle, the toddler started throwing up. Johnson said he performed CPR but Cedric did not wake up, according to court documents.

Johnson told police he then drove Cedric somewhere else and threw the boy’s body in a trash bin. Another child who was in the home told police Johnson often wrapped Cedric too tightly and Cedric “would always fuss and cry prior to bedtime,” the warrant says.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Dallas Police Maj. Vincent Weddington said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The boy’s body was found Thursday in a landfill in Rowlett.

Cedric Jackson had last been seen at his aunt’s home in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in Dallas. He was reported missing Wednesday morning. Police first issued a regional Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon and then a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday night. The Amber Alert was canceled shortly before noon Thursday.

The toddler was living with his aunt and had been placed in her temporary custody by the state Child Protective Services office, police Maj. Max Geron said Wednesday. That temporary custody began May 21, according to the warrant.