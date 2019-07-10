Missing 18-month-old Dallas boy may be in danger, police say

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A critical missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a toddler who Dallas police say may have been kidnapped earlier in the day.

Dallas police also said 18-month-old Cedrick Jackson may be in danger.

Cedrick was last seen about 12:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in Dallas.

He is a black male, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Cedrick was last seen wearing a diaper.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the missing persons unit with Dallas police at 214-671-4268.