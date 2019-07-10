Dallas
Missing 18-month-old Dallas boy may be in danger, police say
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
A critical missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a toddler who Dallas police say may have been kidnapped earlier in the day.
Dallas police also said 18-month-old Cedrick Jackson may be in danger.
Cedrick was last seen about 12:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in Dallas.
He is a black male, with black braided hair and brown eyes.
Cedrick was last seen wearing a diaper.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the missing persons unit with Dallas police at 214-671-4268.
Comments