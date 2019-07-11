Missing 18-month-old Dallas boy is believed to be dead, according to news reports

Dallas police investigate 18-month-old child reported missing Dallas police held a news conference Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after an 18-month-old boy was reported missing. The child, Cedric Jackson, may be in danger and possibly was kidnapped, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas police held a news conference Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after an 18-month-old boy was reported missing. The child, Cedric Jackson, may be in danger and possibly was kidnapped, police said.

An 18-month-old Dallas toddler who had been the focus of a statewide Amber Alert is believed to be dead, according to WFAA-TV and other news reports.

Crystal Jackson, the aunt of Cedric Jackson, said that police told her the boy is not alive, according to an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA.

“He’s dead. He’s gone,” Crystal Jackson said.

WFAA also cited police sources saying the child is dead.

The Dallas Police Department has not found a body, police said in a news release Thursday morning. The release did not comment on the reports that Cedric Jackson is believed to be dead.

Police said they plan to hold a news conference sometime this afternoon to update media on the progress of the investigation.

Police and family members have not released any information on how the boy is believed to have died.





Cedric was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in Dallas.

The toddler was living with his aunt and had been placed in her temporary custody by the state Child Protective Services office, police Major Max Geron said Wednesday. Another child who was at the apartment reported someone who appeared to be a male relative took Cedric.

Police said Wednesday that they found the man, but Cedric was not with him. The man was taken into custody and was put in jail in Keller on unrelated warrants, Geron said.

Police were interviewing Cedric’s parents and aunt and planned to again interview the other child who was present when Cedric was taken. Detectives have searched the home and canvassed the neighborhood, police said.

Geron declined to describe the reason Child Protective Services had evaluated the boy’s custody before Wednesday.

The aunt reported to police that she put the child down to sleep about 11 p.m. and discovered him missing at around 6 a.m.

Cedric was last seen wearing a diaper.

A regional Amber Alert was issued at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday night. The statewide Amber Alert was discontinued shortly before noon Thursday, according to a notice from the Texas Alerts System.



