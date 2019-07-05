Man charged in girl’s abduction, sex assault may be incompetent; judge orders exam

Fort Worth residents celebrate safe return of 8-year-old kidnapped Fort Worth residents celebrated the return of an 8-year-old who was kidnapped Saturday, May 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth residents celebrated the return of an 8-year-old who was kidnapped Saturday, May 18, 2019.

A man accused of kidnapping a child in Fort Worth may suffer from a psychological defect that could make him incompetent to stand trial, a federal judge asserted Friday.

Michael Webb, 51, will be taken from jail to another facility for a competency examination, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ordered. The exam, which was sought in a motion filed by Webb’s attorney and unopposed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will occur within 30 days.

Webb is accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl on May 18 as she walked with her mother in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in the Ryan Place neighborhood. She was rescued by Fort Worth police about eight hours later after two Good Samaritans saw the suspect’s car in a Forest Hill parking lot and called 911.

With O’Connor’s approval, Webb’s attorney filed under seal on Friday a motion to determine competency, so the basis of the mental flaw or a previous diagnosis were not made public.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Webb has pleaded not guilty to the federal kidnapping indictment. The exam will delay a trial.

He has also been charged in state court with one count of aggravated kidnapping and six counts of sexual assault of a child.