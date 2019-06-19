Hearing delayed for Texas man expected to plead guilty to federal kidnapping charge

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A scheduled plea by a Texas man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl last month was unexpectedly delayed Wednesday morning after both sides agreed to a last-minute continuance.

Michael Webb, wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands and feet shackled, was removed from the courtroom by U.S. Marshals shortly before the 9:30 a.m. hearing in which he was expected to plead guilty to a federal kidnapping charge before federal Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton.

Moments before, the girl’s parents and others had also been led outside the courtroom.

Cureton then announced that, at the request of the parties, the hearing would be continued until 930 a.m. June 26. No reason for the requested continuance was immediately given.

Webb, 51, is accused of kidnapping the girl on the evening of May 18 as she walked with her mother in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in the Ryan Place neighborhood. She was rescued about eight hours later after two Good Samaritans spotted the suspect’s car in a Forest Hill hotel parking lot.

He was charged federally because he used his cellphone and the internet to get directions to the hotel and traveled on Interstate 35 and I-20 to reach the hotel — a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce used to further the commission of the kidnapping by transporting or concealing the girl.





He faces from 20 years to life in prison.

Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, was among those present in the courtroom Wednesday morning.