Forest Hill police officer who failed to find missing 8-year-old girl is fired

Video shows suspect’s car in kidnapping case A video taken from a neighbor's surveillance system shows the car police suspect was involved in the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl on Saturday evening. The grey car which makes a left turn is the suspected vehicle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video taken from a neighbor's surveillance system shows the car police suspect was involved in the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl on Saturday evening. The grey car which makes a left turn is the suspected vehicle.

The Forest Hill police officer who didn’t find a missing 8-year-old Fort Worth girl when he searched the hotel room where she was hidden has been fired, officials said.

Sgt. Richardson Wolfe had gone to the kidnapping suspect’s hotel room at WoodSprings Suites two and a half hours before the girl was rescued.

Chief Dan Dennis confirmed Wolfe has been released from the department. The chief plans to release more information later, he told the Star-Telegram.

Wolfe has the right to appeal his termination under civil service rules.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A front desk clerk at the motel told officers that someone had called the front desk and reported they thought they’d seen the man Fort Worth police were looking for in connection with the missing girl.

Officers knocked on the door but got no immediate answer. After numerous other attempts, they finally made contact with suspect Michael Webb through the door, police said in May.

“Michael Webb was less than cooperative, but after several minutes, the officers were permitted to step into the room and look,” police said in a news release. “Upon entry into the room, the officers made visual inspection of the areas of the room that appeared to be large enough to conceal the missing child.

“They did not locate any other occupants inside the room. With no one located and no other information available, the officers cleared the scene.”

At about 2 a.m., Forest Hill officers returned to the scene after receiving another tip. Fort Worth officers arrived about six minutes later and took over the investigation.

“The child was located with Michael Webb a short time later,” police said.

Wolfe had been with the Forest Hill Police Department since 2012.

Webb has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of kidnapping.